Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research restated their buy rating on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 target price on the stock.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sirius XM from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.61.

Sirius XM stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,523,395 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $10,374,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,404,922 shares in the company, valued at $70,857,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $1,570,585.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 945,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,168,885 shares of company stock valued at $21,820,069. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,340,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 139,432 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 20.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sirius XM by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Sirius XM by 18.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 5.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

