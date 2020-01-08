Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $187.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SRPT. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $130.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.17. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 2.27.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $8,682,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $52,474,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Analyst Recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

