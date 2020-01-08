Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.94.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $110.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.69. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,539,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,387,716,000 after purchasing an additional 395,287 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,925,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,603,000 after purchasing an additional 52,557 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,806,000 after purchasing an additional 295,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 946,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,383,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.