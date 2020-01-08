Barrington Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

ATGE opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.66 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,367 shares in the company, valued at $523,580.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,079,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.