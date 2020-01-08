Barrington Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.
ATGE opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87.
In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,367 shares in the company, valued at $523,580.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,079,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.
Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.