FY2019 Earnings Estimate for First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.20 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.64.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$12.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$7.84 and a twelve month high of C$16.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.03.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.55 billion.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

