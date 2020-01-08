Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $386.00.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $388.49 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $193.28 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $367.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.39. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.33. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $1,995,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,083 shares in the company, valued at $35,619,018.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total transaction of $5,296,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,699,605.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,272,350. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after purchasing an additional 114,135 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $1,094,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 29.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.