Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Federated National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.80. Federated National has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Federated National had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federated National will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated National by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Federated National by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Federated National by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Federated National by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated National Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

