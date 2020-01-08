Brokers Offer Predictions for Repay Holdings Corporation’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Repay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Repay’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

RPAY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on Repay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Repay stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $591.06 million, a P/E ratio of -109.93 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.60. Repay has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $15.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

