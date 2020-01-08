Zacks Investment Research Lowers Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

NYSE FOR opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Research analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $41,740.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

