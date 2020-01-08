Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FCEL. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $0.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded FuelCell Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.97. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $429.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FuelCell Energy stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 1,562.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,926 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.34% of FuelCell Energy worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

