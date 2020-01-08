InterDigital Wireless’ (IDCC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IDCC. ValuEngine cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of IDCC opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.32. InterDigital Wireless has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $74.03.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.07%. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 6,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

