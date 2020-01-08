Alison Cecily Finger Sells 517 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $43,924.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. bluebird bio Inc has a one year low of $71.42 and a one year high of $163.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.65.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 27.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.