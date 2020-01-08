Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) COO Thomas Bostick Sells 6,533 Shares of Stock

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) COO Thomas Bostick sold 6,533 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $38,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ XON opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. Intrexon Corp has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.26.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.16 million. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 393.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intrexon Corp will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intrexon in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrexon during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

