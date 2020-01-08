Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 8th (GLEN, MIME, MLAB, MONOY, MOSC, MPAA, MPW, MRSN, MYFW, PMO)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, January 8th:

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 270 ($3.55) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 250 ($3.29).

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Mosaic Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOSC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mosaic Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company .It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mosaic Acquisition Corp. is based in New York, United States. “

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Premier Oil (LON:PMO) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a buy rating.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a buy rating.

