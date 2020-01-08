GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Director Sells $30,682.08 in Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $30,682.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,590.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GWPH stock opened at $101.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.33. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a one year low of $95.71 and a one year high of $196.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.20.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $90.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1,204.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

