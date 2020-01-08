ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CFO Jamie Cohen Sells 4,476 Shares

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $39,433.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,159.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $18.62.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,495.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANGI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

