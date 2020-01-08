Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $56,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,848,189.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Thursday, December 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $54,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $52,775.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $53,775.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $52,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $52,250.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $57,150.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $56,875.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $54,775.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $54,825.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $57,225.00.

WORK opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. Slack has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth $45,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WORK. ValuEngine downgraded Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.05.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.