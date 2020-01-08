Zivo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Christopher D. Maggiore Buys 490,125 Shares

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zivo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Christopher D. Maggiore acquired 490,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $78,420.00.

ZIVO stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Zivo Bioscience Inc has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

Zivo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Zivo Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The company focuses on licensing and selling its natural bioactive ingredients to animal, human and dietary supplement, and medical food manufacturers; and license its bioactive molecules as lead compounds or templates for synthetic variants intended for therapeutic applications.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zivo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

Receive News & Ratings for Zivo Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zivo Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zivo Bioscience Inc Director Christopher D. Maggiore Buys 490,125 Shares
Zivo Bioscience Inc Director Christopher D. Maggiore Buys 490,125 Shares
Avalara Inc Insider Alesia Lee Pinney Sells 1,247 Shares of Stock
Avalara Inc Insider Alesia Lee Pinney Sells 1,247 Shares of Stock
QAD Inc. President Pamela M. Lopker Sells 3,000 Shares
QAD Inc. President Pamela M. Lopker Sells 3,000 Shares
Ciena Co. CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 4,250 Shares
Ciena Co. CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 4,250 Shares
Insider Selling: Balmoral Resources Ltd Director Sells 154,290 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Balmoral Resources Ltd Director Sells 154,290 Shares of Stock
Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy Buys 4,000 Shares
Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy Buys 4,000 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report