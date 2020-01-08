Zivo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Christopher D. Maggiore Buys 490,125 Shares

Zivo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Christopher D. Maggiore acquired 490,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $78,420.00.

ZIVO stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Zivo Bioscience Inc has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

Zivo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Zivo Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The company focuses on licensing and selling its natural bioactive ingredients to animal, human and dietary supplement, and medical food manufacturers; and license its bioactive molecules as lead compounds or templates for synthetic variants intended for therapeutic applications.

