Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Alesia Lee Pinney Sells 1,247 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,247 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $95,208.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,720.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alesia Lee Pinney also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 18th, Alesia Lee Pinney sold 9,904 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $741,314.40.

AVLR stock opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. Avalara Inc has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $94.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.76.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.13 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVLR. KeyCorp set a $101.00 price objective on Avalara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens set a $105.00 price target on Avalara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,568,000 after buying an additional 1,992,677 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avalara by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,993,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,165,000 after buying an additional 225,660 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,007,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,692,000 after acquiring an additional 521,698 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,765 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

