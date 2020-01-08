QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker Sells 3,000 Shares

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $154,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,304,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,403,321.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of QADA stock opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. QAD Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 99.67 and a beta of 1.11.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. QAD’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 1,275.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 132,738 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

