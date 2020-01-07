Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $39,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $6.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.60. 2,301,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,120. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.37 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.13. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.23.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

