Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after buying an additional 44,258 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,392,000 after buying an additional 478,602 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,974,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,034,615,000 after buying an additional 266,095 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $218.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,685,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.67 and its 200-day moving average is $221.53. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $172.00 and a 52-week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

