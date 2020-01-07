Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 61,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

JNJ stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $144.98. 7,321,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,490,219. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

