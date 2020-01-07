Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Acquires 1,157 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,785 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after buying an additional 45,351,980 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,882,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after buying an additional 1,836,457 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,330,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,165,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $202.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

