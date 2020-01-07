Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,092,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after purchasing an additional 146,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.07. 4,094,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,964. The company has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $136.26 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.19.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.