Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Markel by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,402,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth approximately $14,143,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Markel by 128.8% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Markel by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 19,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 35.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,175.39, for a total transaction of $293,847.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,801,812.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,174.21, for a total transaction of $91,588.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,351 shares in the company, valued at $39,161,077.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,980 shares of company stock worth $5,703,380. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.50.

Shares of Markel stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,160.14. The stock had a trading volume of 29,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,719. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,132.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,135.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $950.16 and a 1 year high of $1,216.47.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Markel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 40.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

