Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Horan Capital Management’s Largest Position

Horan Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 7.0% of Horan Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Horan Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,175.73.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $3.98 on Tuesday, hitting $1,906.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,037,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,528. The firm has a market cap of $945.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,794.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,818.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,518.31 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

