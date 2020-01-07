Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Takes $267,000 Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 811 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in shares of Adobe by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 185,610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,098 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Adobe from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

ADBE stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,230. The firm has a market cap of $160.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $228.33 and a 12-month high of $334.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.