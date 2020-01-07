Horan Capital Management Acquires 50,654 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Horan Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,337 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,654 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 3.2% of Horan Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Horan Capital Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Autodesk by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,771 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,144,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,766,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.50. 863,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,093. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.15 and a 12-month high of $187.89. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,704.55, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Autodesk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.19.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

