Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $9,394,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Starbucks by 324.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,594 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,479 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 9.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.7% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 in the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $87.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,113,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,017. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average of $88.79. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $93.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

