Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,378,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,732,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

