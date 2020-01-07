Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 97,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,256,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,859,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,082,052. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $45.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.5591 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

