Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $459,000 Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,828 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 42,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,047,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,620. The firm has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.12 and a 200-day moving average of $206.25. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

