State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Accenture by 904.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 55,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 49,910 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Accenture by 1,280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 201,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG increased its position in Accenture by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 6,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock traded down $4.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.93. 3,096,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,641. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $139.85 and a 1 year high of $213.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.50. The stock has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.41.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

