Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,843 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $27,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,690,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,698,000 after acquiring an additional 270,185 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 276,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 109,365 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 145,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 109,164 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 105,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 79,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 240,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.95. 739,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,565,668. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

