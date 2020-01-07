State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 22,277 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,730 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 22,277 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $25,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 131,934 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $20,018,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 102,272 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,518,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $756,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 23.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,075,000 after buying an additional 123,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,253,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,275. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.41 and its 200 day moving average is $154.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.38, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.32.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $1,709,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total value of $89,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,242 shares of company stock valued at $61,799,455 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

