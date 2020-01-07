State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 20,452 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,452 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 46.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.47. The company had a trading volume of 242,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,391. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.82. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $115.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

