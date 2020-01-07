State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 116,305 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,305 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Prologis were worth $31,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $92.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.32.

PLD stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.52. 150,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,778. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.51. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 69.97%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

