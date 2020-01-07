Total Produce (LON:TOT) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Total Produce plc (LON:TOT) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.64), 3,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 97,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.58).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.91. The company has a market cap of $481.71 million and a PE ratio of 7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.93.

Total Produce Company Profile (LON:TOT)

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe-Eurozone, Europe-Non-Eurozone, and International segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

