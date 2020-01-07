Total Produce (LON:TOT) Trading 4.2% Higher

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Total Produce plc (LON:TOT) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.64), 3,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 97,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.58).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.91. The company has a market cap of $481.71 million and a PE ratio of 7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.93.

Total Produce Company Profile (LON:TOT)

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe-Eurozone, Europe-Non-Eurozone, and International segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Accenture Plc
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Accenture Plc
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 22,277 Shares of salesforce.com, inc.
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 22,277 Shares of salesforce.com, inc.
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 20,452 Shares of Medtronic PLC
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 20,452 Shares of Medtronic PLC
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 116,305 Shares of Prologis Inc
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 116,305 Shares of Prologis Inc
Total Produce Trading 4.2% Higher
Total Produce Trading 4.2% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report