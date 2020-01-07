Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Releases Q4 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) updated its fourth quarter 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.04-0.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $75-80 million.Livent also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to 0.40-0.42 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Livent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.01.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of Livent stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.67. 1,228,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,032. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.82. Livent has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.75 million. Livent had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.