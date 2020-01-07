Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading 29.4% Higher

Solstice Gold Corp (CVE:SGC) shares were up 29.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 149,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 76,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and a PE ratio of -11.11.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for precious metals, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering 920 square kilometers located near Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 805 square kilometers.

