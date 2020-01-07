SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Stock Price Up 28.8%

SMG Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:SMGI)’s share price rose 28.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, approximately 10,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 10,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

SMG Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGI)

SMG Industries Inc, an oilfield service company, provides soaps, surfactants, and degreasers for the drilling rig operator market segment in the United States. The company offers degreaser under the Miracle Blue name; aluminum brightener and descaler under the Luma Brite name; and emulsifier under the Wicked Green name that are used in drilling rig wash, oilfield cleaning, industrial cleaning, fleet, and equipment cleaning applications.

