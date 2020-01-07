Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.02

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.02 and last traded at $82.90, with a volume of 676146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.88.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.4034 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $49,495,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 803.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 427,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,156,000 after acquiring an additional 379,839 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $24,174,000. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $17,855,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7,307.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 200,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 197,301 shares in the last quarter.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

