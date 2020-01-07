Greenshift (OTCMKTS:GERS) Trading 25% Higher

Greenshift Corp (OTCMKTS:GERS) shares traded up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 4,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 10,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

Greenshift Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GERS)

GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

