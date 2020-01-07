Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Scancell Holdings Plc (LON:SCLP) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.65 ($0.09), approximately 64,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 536,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.66.

In related news, insider Martin Diggle purchased 2,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £146,250 ($192,383.58).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel monoclonal antibodies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's products include SCIB1, a plasmid DNA vaccine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of melanoma; SCIB2 to treat lung cancer antigen; and Modi-1, which is in the pre-clinical development to treat triple negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and sarcoma.

