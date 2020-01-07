Brady (LON:BRY) Shares Up 2.8%

Brady PLC (LON:BRY) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.20 ($0.24), 1,470 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 26,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.70 ($0.23).

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 million and a PE ratio of -4.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.71.

Brady Company Profile (LON:BRY)

Brady plc provides integrated trading, process, and risk management software solutions to the commodity, recycling, and energy trading companies primarily in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, India, the United States, other EMEA regions, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers energy solutions, including energy trading and risk management, energy logistics, energy data management, and energy settlement, as well as credit risk solutions; and commodities solutions, such as hedging and risk management, derivative trading and risk, LME brokerage, physical trading and risk, logistics and inventory management, trade finance and accounting, and contract management, as well as raw material, concentrates, and supply management.

