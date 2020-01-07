Feronia (OTCMKTS:FRNFF) Stock Price Down 55.3%

Feronia Inc (OTCMKTS:FRNFF) shares fell 55.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

Feronia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRNFF)

Feronia Inc engages in the agribusiness in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernel oil. Feronia Inc was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

