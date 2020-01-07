FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Shares Up 1.7%

FitLife Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:FTLF)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.30, 2,282 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 1,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers primarily in the United States. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products that support accelerated fitness and nutrition goals directly to athletic facilities, gyms, and independent retailers; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, and meal replacements.

