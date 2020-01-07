Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.12, approximately 5,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Separately, Desjardins raised Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

