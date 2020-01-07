Nasstar (LON:NASA) Trading 2% Higher

Nasstar Plc (LON:NASA)’s stock price rose 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), approximately 71,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 317,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.17).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Nasstar in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 million and a P/E ratio of -56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.42.

Nasstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hosted managed and cloud computing services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers nSecureSign, which enables secure digital signing of various documents; nSecureWeb Gateway, a Web proxy that protects organization's users from Web based threats; and nMDM, a mobile device management solution, which delivers mobile management platform to manage and secure organization's mobile devices.

