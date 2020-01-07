Nasstar (LON:NASA) Trading 2% Higher

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Nasstar Plc (LON:NASA)’s stock price rose 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), approximately 71,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 317,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.17).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Nasstar in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 million and a P/E ratio of -56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.42.

Nasstar Company Profile (LON:NASA)

Nasstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hosted managed and cloud computing services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers nSecureSign, which enables secure digital signing of various documents; nSecureWeb Gateway, a Web proxy that protects organization's users from Web based threats; and nMDM, a mobile device management solution, which delivers mobile management platform to manage and secure organization's mobile devices.

